Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:MEOH) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$54.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MX shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Methanex to C$36.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Scotiabank cut shares of Methanex to a “hold” rating and set a C$50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Methanex to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Methanex Stock Performance

TSE MX opened at C$47.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30. Methanex has a twelve month low of C$43.58 and a twelve month high of C$71.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$48.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$58.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.85.

Methanex Increases Dividend

Methanex ( TSE:MX Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.38 by C($0.90). The company had revenue of C$1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.51 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Methanex will post 5.0100001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.80%.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

