Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Alpha Square Group S LLC

Alpha Square Group S LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 69.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Alpha Square Group S LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $133.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.47, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 8,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total transaction of $1,122,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,212,235. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,108 shares of company stock valued at $9,736,335 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $172.50 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.61.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

