Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Alpha Square Group S LLC

Alpha Square Group S LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 69.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Alpha Square Group S LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Amazon.com Trading Up 2.7 %
Shares of AMZN stock opened at $133.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.47, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 8,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total transaction of $1,122,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,212,235. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,108 shares of company stock valued at $9,736,335 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $172.50 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.61.
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
