Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of McKesson by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,171,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,976,000 after buying an additional 269,506 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of McKesson by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,808,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,505,000 after purchasing an additional 68,645 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,965,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,096,000 after purchasing an additional 235,874 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,822,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,869,000 after purchasing an additional 14,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in McKesson by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,976,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,109,000 after buying an additional 5,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.39, for a total value of $1,455,794.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,272 shares in the company, valued at $23,598,096.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.39, for a total transaction of $1,455,794.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,598,096.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total transaction of $468,482.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $23,114,932.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,602 shares of company stock worth $2,401,649 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

McKesson Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on McKesson from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Argus cut shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on McKesson to $384.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.15.

NYSE:MCK opened at $366.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.59. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $193.89 and a 1-year high of $375.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $347.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $324.44.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.83%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

