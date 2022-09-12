Woodline Partners LP Purchases New Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 264,284 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $13,098,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in Intel by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 172,819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,900,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 34,033 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 29,636 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 5,612 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 207,269 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $31.46 on Monday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $29.91 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The company has a market cap of $129.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.79 and its 200 day moving average is $41.47.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. Intel’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DZ Bank lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Roth Capital cut their price target on Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.96.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

