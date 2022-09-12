Woodline Partners LP Purchases 127,188 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 201.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,188 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP owned approximately 0.23% of HealthEquity worth $12,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in HealthEquity in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 44.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 30.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HealthEquity news, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $57,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,449,155.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $66.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.75. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.81 and a 52-week high of $73.29.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 7.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HQY. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on HealthEquity from $47.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on HealthEquity from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research raised their price target on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.85.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

