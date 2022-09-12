Woodline Partners LP Takes Position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 381,187 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $12,697,000. Woodline Partners LP owned 0.84% of PROS at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PRO. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of PROS in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PROS by 20.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of PROS in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Lindenwold Advisors acquired a new position in shares of PROS in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of PROS by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PROS stock opened at $22.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.44. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $41.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.48.

PROS ( NYSE:PRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. PROS had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 781.16%. The company had revenue of $68.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.86 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

PRO has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of PROS from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of PROS from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of PROS from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PROS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

