Brinker Capital Investments LLC Boosts Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,218 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,387 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $10,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 14,291 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 55.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 140 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 9,520 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

PXD opened at $239.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $57.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $228.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.59. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $146.40 and a 1 year high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.63 by $0.73. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 28.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $8.57 dividend. This represents a $34.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.31%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PXD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $247.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $334.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $345.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $272.00 to $244.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.59.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

