Woodline Partners LP Acquires 399,104 Shares of DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE)

Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) by 159.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 649,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399,104 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP owned about 1.70% of DICE Therapeutics worth $12,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northpond Ventures LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,343,000. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,941,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 860,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,462,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,841,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 596,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,413,000 after purchasing an additional 14,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

DICE Therapeutics Stock Up 2.5 %

DICE Therapeutics stock opened at $22.65 on Monday. DICE Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.64 and a 12-month high of $40.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.99 and its 200 day moving average is $17.65. The company has a market capitalization of $865.48 million and a PE ratio of -5.93.

DICE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, DICE Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.80.

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

