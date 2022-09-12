Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Kenfarb & CO.

Kenfarb & CO. lessened its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Kenfarb & CO.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 65.9% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 151 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on META shares. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $233.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities set a $215.00 target price on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.78.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $3,075,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $3,075,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.89, for a total value of $56,734.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,170,987.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,276 shares of company stock valued at $8,576,396. 13.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $169.15 on Monday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.25 and a fifty-two week high of $383.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.81. The firm has a market cap of $454.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.30.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

