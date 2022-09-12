Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) Shares Purchased by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,297,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 760,917 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP owned approximately 1.45% of Nerdy worth $11,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NRDY. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Nerdy during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nerdy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nerdy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nerdy in the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Nerdy by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 50,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares during the period. 75.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nerdy

In other news, CEO Charles K. Cohn acquired 5,000,000 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $17,500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Charles K. Cohn acquired 5,000,000 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $17,500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Light Street Capital Managemen sold 63,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total value of $195,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,037,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,105,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,850 shares of company stock worth $212,401. 31.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nerdy Trading Up 4.9 %

NRDY opened at $3.02 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.31. Nerdy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.59 and a 12 month high of $13.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.78 million, a P/E ratio of -17.76 and a beta of 1.03.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $42.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.54 million. Nerdy had a negative return on equity of 52.87% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nerdy, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NRDY has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Nerdy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Nerdy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Nerdy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Nerdy from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.65.

About Nerdy

(Get Rating)

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

Featured Stories

