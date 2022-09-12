Brinker Capital Investments LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,212 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Catalent worth $11,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,003,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Catalent by 211.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 14,567 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Catalent by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 115,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,784,000 after purchasing an additional 40,043 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Catalent by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 79,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $95.97 on Monday. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.11 and a twelve month high of $142.09. The stock has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.99 and a 200 day moving average of $102.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTLT. StockNews.com cut Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Catalent from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Catalent from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Catalent from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.13.

In related news, EVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total value of $495,725.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,373,333.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Catalent news, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 1,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total transaction of $145,698.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,000.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total value of $495,725.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,373,333.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,018 shares of company stock worth $1,873,343 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

