Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys 115,740 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 343.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,740 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $12,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,785,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,225,000 after purchasing an additional 272,443 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,022,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,613,000 after purchasing an additional 503,485 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,143,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,319,000 after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,700,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,001,000 after purchasing an additional 89,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,365,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,347,000 after buying an additional 91,176 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.08 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.00. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $81.94 and a one year high of $86.25.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.

