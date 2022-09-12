Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 29,714 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 29,714 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $11,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $527,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 23,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

NextEra Energy stock opened at $89.90 on Monday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $176.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.63, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.80.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

