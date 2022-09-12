Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 4,498 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,498 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $12,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,419,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,859,000 after purchasing an additional 451,972 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 26.5% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.4% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 17.0% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth about $270,000. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

DLTR opened at $144.45 on Monday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $177.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.70. The firm has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DLTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $178.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.47.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

