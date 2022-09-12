Brinker Capital Investments LLC Reduces Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,677 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $11,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 731.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,527,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,826,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862,299 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after buying an additional 1,571,747 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,695,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,800,000. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth approximately $54,316,000. 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on NVO shares. UBS Group downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Guggenheim raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $682.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 2.7 %

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $108.53 on Monday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $91.51 and a 12-month high of $122.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.5836 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Stories

