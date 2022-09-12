Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,465 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 779 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $10,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Target by 13.1% during the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,362 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Target by 12.4% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 25,221 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC. lifted its position in shares of Target by 10.6% during the first quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 1,405 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Target by 729.8% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 12,148 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 10,684 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Performance

Shares of Target stock opened at $173.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $268.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on TGT. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Tigress Financial cut their price target on Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Gordon Haskett decreased their price objective on Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.42.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.