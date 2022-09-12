Woodline Partners LP Has $13.99 Million Position in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) by 237.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 257,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,988 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP owned about 1.07% of Keros Therapeutics worth $13,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $6,524,000. EDBI Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $591,000. Deep Track Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 6.2% during the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 1,380,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,061,000 after acquiring an additional 80,306 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 12,459 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 8.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keros Therapeutics news, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 46,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,381,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Keros Therapeutics Trading Up 1.3 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KROS shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Keros Therapeutics from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ KROS opened at $38.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.84. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.38 and a 12 month high of $68.29.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Keros Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KROS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.