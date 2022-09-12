Woodline Partners LP Makes New Investment in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,230,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. abrdn plc raised its position in Charter Communications by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 336,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,624,000 after purchasing an additional 17,163 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Charter Communications by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 97,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,724,000 after purchasing an additional 7,578 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of CHTR opened at $405.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $451.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $490.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.91. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $391.81 and a 52 week high of $804.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $582.00 to $515.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $585.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Charter Communications to $388.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $555.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $623.42.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.