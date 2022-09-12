Woodline Partners LP Makes New Investment in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,230,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. abrdn plc raised its position in Charter Communications by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 336,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,624,000 after purchasing an additional 17,163 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Charter Communications by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 97,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,724,000 after purchasing an additional 7,578 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.
Charter Communications Stock Performance
Shares of CHTR opened at $405.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $451.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $490.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.91. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $391.81 and a 52 week high of $804.80.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CHTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $582.00 to $515.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $585.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Charter Communications to $388.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $555.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $623.42.
Charter Communications Company Profile
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.
