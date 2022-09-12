52,979 Shares in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Acquired by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 52,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,705,000. Woodline Partners LP owned 0.10% of argenx at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eversept Partners LP lifted its stake in argenx by 7.7% in the first quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 23,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,297,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in argenx by 19.6% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in argenx in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,544,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in argenx in the first quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in argenx by 65.5% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. 59.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get argenx alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ARGX shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on argenx from $404.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on argenx from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on argenx from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on argenx from €390.00 ($397.96) to €430.00 ($438.78) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.50.

argenx Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of argenx stock opened at $391.26 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $372.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $335.21. argenx SE has a 12-month low of $249.50 and a 12-month high of $403.77. The company has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.58 and a beta of 0.83.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($3.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.76) by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $85.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.05 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 49.45% and a negative net margin of 538.17%. On average, analysts predict that argenx SE will post -15.52 EPS for the current year.

About argenx

(Get Rating)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.