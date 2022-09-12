Woodline Partners LP Purchases 15,360 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 197.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,360 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $15,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 885.7% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 94.8% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $619.92 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $606.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $606.72. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $500.08 and a 12-month high of $686.06. The company has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.42.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $4.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.87. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $18.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $74.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.94%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $685.00 to $705.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Cfra boosted their price target on TransDigm Group to $680.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $620.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on TransDigm Group from $786.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $718.08.

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 35,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.68, for a total value of $23,489,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $678.14, for a total value of $3,036,710.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,012,680.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 35,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.68, for a total value of $23,489,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,978 shares of company stock worth $38,950,146 in the last quarter. 8.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

