Wellington Management Group LLP Has $890.09 Million Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,275,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,784,078 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 4.18% of VICI Properties worth $890,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 139.4% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000.

NYSE:VICI opened at $33.72 on Monday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.23 and a 12-month high of $35.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 142.58%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VICI shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on VICI Properties from $33.50 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on VICI Properties to $39.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.58.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

