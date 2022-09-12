Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 950,305 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,391,203 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 950,305 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 1.26% of EOG Resources worth $881,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EOG. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Burney Co. bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $2,135,000. Finally, Heritage Trust Co bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG Resources stock opened at $123.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.97 and a 1 year high of $147.99. The company has a market cap of $72.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.28.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($1.51). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.68.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

