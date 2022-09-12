Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 120,617 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,647,974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 120,617 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 2.20% of TC Energy worth $1,222,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TRP. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in TC Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in TC Energy by 344.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TC Energy by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRP opened at $48.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.57. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.77 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.699 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TRP shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

