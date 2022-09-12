United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 375.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 18,611 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $15,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,577,216,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in ASML by 90,201.1% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 322,920 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its position in ASML by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 802,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,072,000 after acquiring an additional 270,023 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in ASML by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 783,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $523,395,000 after acquiring an additional 224,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novo Holdings A S acquired a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,671,000. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ASML. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on ASML from €767.00 ($782.65) to €630.00 ($642.86) in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Argus began coverage on ASML in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $590.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $747.91.

ASML stock opened at $501.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $514.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $558.83. The stock has a market cap of $205.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.34. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $412.67 and a fifty-two week high of $895.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $1.3991 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. ASML’s payout ratio is 13.63%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

