Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Purchased by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 452.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $14,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,179,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,466,265,000 after purchasing an additional 35,999 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Booking by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,515,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,636,966,000 after purchasing an additional 31,161 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 665,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,591,171,000 after purchasing an additional 18,508 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Booking by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 466,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,119,301,000 after purchasing an additional 166,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,013,778,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Booking Price Performance

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,981.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.66 billion, a PE ratio of 52.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,898.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,050.22. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,669.34 and a 12-month high of $2,715.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.55) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 97.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. acquired 500 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,912.37 per share, for a total transaction of $956,185.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,580 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,933,914.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total transaction of $1,594,552.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,565 shares of the company's stock, valued at $101,126,519.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,400 shares of company stock worth $2,925,212 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,460.00 to $2,360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Booking to $2,400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,557.20.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

