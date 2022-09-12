State Street Corp Has $2.47 Billion Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

State Street Corp lowered its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,659,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 66,712 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.47% of Humana worth $2,467,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUM opened at $478.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $60.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.77. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $351.20 and a one year high of $504.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $485.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $457.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 3.52%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 12.86%.

Several research firms have commented on HUM. Truist Financial upped their price target on Humana from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Humana from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $506.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Humana from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $512.39.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

