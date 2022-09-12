State Street Corp Sells 93,382 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

State Street Corp lowered its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,304,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 93,382 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 4.12% of Synopsys worth $2,100,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at $240,000. AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 39.2% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,275,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 6.3% in the first quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 71,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 6.5% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $445.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Synopsys from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $405.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Synopsys Price Performance

In other Synopsys news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 4,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total value of $1,398,416.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,582,165.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Synopsys news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 4,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total transaction of $1,398,416.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,582,165.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.49, for a total value of $1,266,057.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,268,480.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,182 shares of company stock valued at $22,033,688. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SNPS opened at $340.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $345.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $319.08. The firm has a market cap of $52.02 billion, a PE ratio of 51.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.23. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.02 and a 1 year high of $391.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.11. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 20.86%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

