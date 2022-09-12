Woodline Partners LP Increases Holdings in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) by 179.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 276,881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,876 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP owned about 0.79% of Nevro worth $20,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVRO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nevro by 13.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,718,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,322,000 after buying an additional 568,749 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nevro by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,252,411 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $235,246,000 after buying an additional 67,233 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Nevro by 19.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,797,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,989,000 after buying an additional 287,936 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Nevro by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,582,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $128,310,000 after buying an additional 213,670 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Nevro by 0.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,040,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares during the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nevro alerts:

Nevro Price Performance

NYSE:NVRO opened at $49.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 6.65. Nevro Corp. has a one year low of $39.41 and a one year high of $127.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.10. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 43.73% and a negative net margin of 35.96%. The business had revenue of $104.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.66 million. Analysts anticipate that Nevro Corp. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NVRO shares. StockNews.com raised Nevro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nevro from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Nevro from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Nevro from $78.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Nevro to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.10.

Nevro Profile

(Get Rating)

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.