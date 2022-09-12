Woodline Partners LP Invests $19.20 Million in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 163,784 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $19,197,000. Woodline Partners LP owned 0.18% of RingCentral at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 29.1% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 7,771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in RingCentral by 184.3% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 70,952 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,316,000 after buying an additional 45,993 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the 1st quarter valued at $2,118,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in RingCentral by 120.7% in the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,774 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 6,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the 1st quarter valued at $11,951,000. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RingCentral Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of RNG opened at $45.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.11. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.59 and a 12 month high of $315.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.10). RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 233.94% and a negative net margin of 31.67%. The business had revenue of $486.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.98 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on RingCentral from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on RingCentral from $118.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on RingCentral from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on RingCentral from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at RingCentral

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $98,450.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 109,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523,140.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $98,450.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 109,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523,140.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 2,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $149,674.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,880,845.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,884 shares of company stock worth $763,314 over the last quarter. 7.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RingCentral Profile

(Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.