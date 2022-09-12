NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Stake Raised by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,269 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,162 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP owned about 0.63% of NuVasive worth $18,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in NuVasive by 2.1% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 36,078 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in NuVasive during the 1st quarter worth about $354,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in NuVasive by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 493,067 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,957,000 after buying an additional 18,634 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in NuVasive during the 1st quarter worth about $583,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in NuVasive by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 172,518 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,782,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period.

Several research firms have issued reports on NUVA. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on NuVasive from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NuVasive from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on NuVasive to $63.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on NuVasive from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NuVasive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.75.

Shares of NuVasive stock opened at $46.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.10. NuVasive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.33 and a 12-month high of $64.43.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

