Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Position Boosted by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 951,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,345 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP owned approximately 0.23% of Playtika worth $18,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Playtika during the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Playtika by 144.1% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 39,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 23,038 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Playtika by 28.0% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 138,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 30,260 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Playtika by 18.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 117,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 18,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Playtika by 2.4% in the first quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 96,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Playtika alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Playtika from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Playtika from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. MKM Partners downgraded Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen lowered their price target on Playtika from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Playtika from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Playtika has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.42.

Playtika Price Performance

Playtika Profile

Shares of PLTK stock opened at $11.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.30. Playtika Holding Corp. has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $30.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.76.

(Get Rating)

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.