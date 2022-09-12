Woodline Partners LP Purchases 168,273 Shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)

Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 963,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168,273 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP owned 0.81% of Olink Holding AB (publ) worth $17,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 174.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the first quarter worth $209,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the first quarter worth $643,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 44,514 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Ventures LLC acquired a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the first quarter worth $7,515,000. Institutional investors own 30.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Stock Up 3.3 %

Olink Holding AB (publ) stock opened at $15.50 on Monday. Olink Holding AB has a fifty-two week low of $8.39 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -59.61 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 5.33.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 26.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts predict that Olink Holding AB will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

