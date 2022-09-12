Woodline Partners LP Takes Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 79,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,661,000. Woodline Partners LP owned about 0.07% of VeriSign at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in VeriSign in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in VeriSign in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in VeriSign in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in VeriSign in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,293 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.76, for a total transaction of $670,981.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 682,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,086,779.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.80, for a total value of $127,958.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,265.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.76, for a total transaction of $670,981.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 682,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,086,779.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,685 shares of company stock valued at $3,340,848. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Price Performance

VRSN stock opened at $190.56 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $187.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.40. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.25 and a fifty-two week high of $257.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.00.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.09% and a negative return on equity of 47.84%. The firm had revenue of $351.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

