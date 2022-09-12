Woodline Partners LP Purchases 356,230 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 2,828.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368,824 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356,230 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP owned approximately 0.11% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $16,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LSXMA. Callan Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $28,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,600 shares of company stock valued at $123,976 in the last 90 days. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LSXMA. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $53.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Liberty SiriusXM Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

Shares of LSXMA stock opened at $42.57 on Monday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $34.40 and a one year high of $56.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.48 and its 200 day moving average is $41.62. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 5.49%.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

