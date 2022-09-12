Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 3,537,761 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,251,722 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,537,761 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 2.34% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $1,098,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 11,994 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,826 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 478 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $65.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $61.59 and a 52-week high of $93.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.40.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

