Wellington Management Group LLP Boosts Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,034,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,057 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 5.82% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $1,148,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $223.27 on Monday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.58 and a fifty-two week high of $236.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The stock has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.33 and a beta of 0.58.
Insider Activity at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
In related news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,754 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $368,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,629 shares in the company, valued at $762,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 5,349 shares of company stock worth $1,033,073 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.59.
About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY)
- Can Electronic Arts Buck the Downturn in Videogaming?
- Dollar General is the Big Fish in Little Ponds Across the U.S.
- Here’s Why the CPI Report will Dictate the Market Bottom
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.