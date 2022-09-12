Wellington Management Group LLP Boosts Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,034,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,057 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 5.82% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $1,148,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $223.27 on Monday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.58 and a fifty-two week high of $236.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The stock has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.33 and a beta of 0.58.

Insider Activity at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($0.67). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 110.91% and a negative return on equity of 204.18%. The company had revenue of $224.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.61) earnings per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,754 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $368,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,629 shares in the company, valued at $762,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 5,349 shares of company stock worth $1,033,073 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.59.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.