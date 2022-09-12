Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $111.10 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.73 and a 200 day moving average of $118.66. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $110.85 and a 52 week high of $131.37.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

