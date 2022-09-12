Wellington Management Group LLP Grows Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,225,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,378,067 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.66% of Unilever worth $784,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $391,267,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,922,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,330,000 after buying an additional 962,570 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,828,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,049,000 after buying an additional 239,905 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $188,685,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,174,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,754,000 after buying an additional 543,704 shares during the period. 9.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $46.01 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.90. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $42.54 and a twelve month high of $55.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.4555 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UL. DZ Bank cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

