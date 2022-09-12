Wellington Management Group LLP Has $846.16 Million Stock Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,447,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,741,143 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 10.51% of Genpact worth $846,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Genpact in the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. JLB & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 2.1% during the first quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 40,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 5.4% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 70,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,046,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 8.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 62,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genpact

In other news, SVP Heather White sold 15,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total transaction of $725,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,187.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 10,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $473,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 183,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,697,484.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Heather White sold 15,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total transaction of $725,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,187.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,713 shares of company stock worth $3,362,269. Company insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Price Performance

G opened at $46.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.88. Genpact Limited has a one year low of $37.68 and a one year high of $54.03.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Genpact’s payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

Featured Articles

