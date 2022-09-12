Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $120.19.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $106.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $133.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st.

Northern Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

NTRS opened at $99.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.27. Northern Trust has a 52 week low of $89.68 and a 52 week high of $135.15. The company has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Northern Trust Increases Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.07). Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Trust

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 48.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,612,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $444,986,000 after buying an additional 1,510,570 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 105.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,117,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,804,000 after acquiring an additional 574,133 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 1,080.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 600,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,974,000 after acquiring an additional 550,006 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,242,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,644,763,000 after acquiring an additional 457,748 shares in the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northern Trust

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

