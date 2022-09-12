ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.18.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$24.75 to C$23.25 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$21.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

ARC Resources Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AETUF opened at $13.94 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ARC Resources has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $18.23. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.28.

ARC Resources Increases Dividend

ARC Resources ( OTCMKTS:AETUF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ARC Resources had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 24.69%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.0932 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from ARC Resources’s previous dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 2.72%. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.09%.

ARC Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also

