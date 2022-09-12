Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.17.

ACET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Adicet Bio to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Adicet Bio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Adicet Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

In other Adicet Bio news, insider Blake Aftab sold 6,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $125,424.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,967 shares in the company, valued at $701,406. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,299 shares of company stock worth $261,135. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Adicet Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $476,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Adicet Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $680,000. Foresite Capital Opportunity Management V LLC acquired a new stake in Adicet Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $2,973,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Adicet Bio by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 733,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,823,000 after buying an additional 356,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP increased its stake in Adicet Bio by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 263,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after buying an additional 120,711 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Adicet Bio stock opened at $16.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 2.29. Adicet Bio has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $21.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.80.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.10). Adicet Bio had a negative net margin of 93.18% and a negative return on equity of 16.98%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adicet Bio will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

