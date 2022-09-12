Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.93.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Topaz Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Topaz Energy Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TPZEF opened at $15.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.87 and a 200-day moving average of $16.66. Topaz Energy has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $19.68.
Topaz Energy Company Profile
Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Topaz Energy (TPZEF)
- Can Electronic Arts Buck the Downturn in Videogaming?
- Dollar General is the Big Fish in Little Ponds Across the U.S.
- Here’s Why the CPI Report will Dictate the Market Bottom
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Topaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.