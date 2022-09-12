Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $470.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on YARIY. Morgan Stanley downgraded Yara International ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Scotiabank upgraded Yara International ASA from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Yara International ASA from 400.00 to 380.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Yara International ASA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS YARIY opened at $21.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Yara International ASA has a 12 month low of $19.02 and a 12 month high of $29.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.94 and a 200-day moving average of $23.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.92.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA ( OTCMKTS:YARIY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.05). Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yara International ASA will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate; compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; and blended products, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

