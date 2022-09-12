PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.63.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PACW. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on PacWest Bancorp to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Wedbush boosted their target price on PacWest Bancorp to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens lowered their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

PacWest Bancorp Price Performance

PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $26.93 on Monday. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.90 and a 52 week high of $51.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.39.

PacWest Bancorp Announces Dividend

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.05). PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 35.95%. The business had revenue of $358.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. PacWest Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 23.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PacWest Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 1,045.9% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 240,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after acquiring an additional 219,879 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $259,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $432,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 8.6% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 24.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 56,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 10,999 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PacWest Bancorp

(Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Featured Stories

