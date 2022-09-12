ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $432.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on ITMPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on ITM Power from GBX 470 ($5.68) to GBX 420 ($5.07) in a research report on Monday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ITM Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ITM Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

ITM Power stock opened at $1.93 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.39. ITM Power has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $7.10.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

