Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$23.00.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on D.UN shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.25 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Cormark cut their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$20.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst news, insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$18.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$539,915.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,416,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$102,613,725.54. Insiders purchased 130,300 shares of company stock worth $2,522,918 over the last three months.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Performance
About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst
Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.
