Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRQ) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$36.17.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRQ shares. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

Turquoise Hill Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TRQ stock opened at C$40.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$34.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$34.64. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 52 week low of C$12.15 and a 52 week high of C$42.00. The company has a market cap of C$8.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.86.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources ( TSE:TRQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$513.14 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Turquoise Hill Resources will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

