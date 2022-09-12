Wellington Management Group LLP Cuts Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,555,631 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 700,610 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 6.01% of Fortive worth $1,313,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fortive by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,288,355,000 after purchasing an additional 989,883 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 13.2% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 12,492,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $761,192,000 after buying an additional 1,457,136 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 10.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,973,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,885,000 after buying an additional 645,277 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,461,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,693,000 after buying an additional 195,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1.0% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,694,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,961,000 after buying an additional 54,725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Fortive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fortive to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.64.

Fortive Stock Up 1.1 %

FTV opened at $66.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $52.47 and a 1-year high of $79.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 15.56%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

