Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Bought by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 236.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,798,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,695,218 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 3.04% of Welltower worth $1,326,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Welltower by 5.3% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 29,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Welltower by 11.0% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its stake in Welltower by 93.1% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 20,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 9,661 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower during the first quarter worth about $962,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Welltower by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,110,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,537,000 after purchasing an additional 197,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WELL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Welltower from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.29.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $77.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.98. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.53 and a 52 week high of $99.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.34.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 274.16%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

